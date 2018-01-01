How Your Favorite Celebs Rang in 2018

Happy New Year!

Gabrielle Union, Selena Gomez, and more stars kicked off the New Year with a bang, jet setting around the world and celebrating the start of 2018 with friends, loved ones, and significant others.

After hitting the beach in the Dominican Republic with Olivia Munn, the Being Mary Jane star headed to Cleveland, Ohio and popped champagne with her husband Dwayne Wade at a New Year’s Eve Bash. “Happy New Year!! 2018!!!,” she captioned a video, which showed him giving her a kiss as the clock struck midnight.

Happy New Year!! 2018!!! A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

Gomez, meanwhile, rang in the new year with friends in Mexico, which has been a tradition for her for the past several years (only this time, Justin Bieber made a last minute appearance). “Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories,” her friend captioned a shot of them standing in the ocean and throwing up their hands.

Take a peek at more ways celebs kicked off the new year!

Here's to a happy 2018!