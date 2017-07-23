This Is How Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 25th Birthday

It's been a pretty epic year for Selena Gomez. She dropped several hit songs, produced a wildly popular Netflix series, landed hot modeling gigs, and broke the Internet with her new relationship with The Weeknd. After a year full of excitement, the pop star celebrated her 25th birthday in a low-key fashion, surrounded by her closest friends.

We have to say, 25 looks good on Gomez! The "Bad Liar" singer posted a few adorable 'grams of her birthday celebrations, and she looks so radiant and happy. Her friends surprised her with a room full of balloons, as well as two birthday cakes. Gomez got right up on the counter to pose with her confections—it's her birthday, she can do what she wants to!

Under the pic, the 13 Reasons Why producer wrote a sweet message for her fans: "Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me."

Gomez also showed off an ample number of Polaroids from the party in her Instagram story. There are several of her making funny faces, as well as group shots with her friends.

We know what you're thinking, though: Was The Weeknd there?! Unfortunately, Gomez's boyfriend had a concert in Paris yesterday, but she revealed via Instagram Live that he was hopping on a plane after to come celebrate. Hopefully pictures to come!

We can't wait to see everything Gomez accomplishes in the coming year.