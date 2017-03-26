How Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrated Her Birthday

If a low-key birthday with family in a tropical locale sounds like your idea of paradise, you're in good company. Yesterday was Sarah Jessica Parker's 52nd, and she spent it relaxing at the beach with the people she loves the most.

Earlier in the week, Parker left the snowy streets of N.Y.C. behind and headed to a warmer destination ahead of her birthday. A few days ago, she shared a stunning image of a double rainbow arching over the palm trees outside her window, and things only got better from there.

Yesterday, Parker's daughters treated her to an amazing birthday dinner, complete with handmade place settings, paper crowns, and lots of confetti. The Sex and the City star shared several sweet pictures of the tablescape, including her children's hands covered in sparkly sequins and a placecard written in adorable kid's handwriting.

Made by my daughters. X, sj

Loretta. X, sj

That wasn't all, though. Parker also recieved a gorgeous floral arrangement, which she showed off in an Instagram video. In the caption, she thanked all the people who made her birthday a great one, writing, "For all the friends I know and love and for those I have yet to meet. Thank you for helping make my birthday so very special and memorable."

On Sunday morning, it was time for SJP and her crew to head home, but she shared one last glimpse of the beach. Now we're dying for a tropical getaway, too!