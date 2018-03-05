How Much Do Tickets to the Oscars Cost?

When you think of the Oscars, a precise set of images and words come to mind: Hollywood elite, designer gowns, glitz, glam … and perhaps most prominent: exclusive.

That’s right, a ticket to the Academy Awards doesn’t come easy—or, for that matter, cheap. Clearly, there are only a set amount of tickets available, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to attend?

This year, for instance, the awards show is held at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, which has a capacity of 3,400 seats. The seats are bought out by studios and then distributed to those deemed worthy.

Every Oscar nominee is given a pair of tickets, though they often request and are granted more. But at face value, a seat at the front of the auditorium (the A-list tier) is $750—Viola Davis even proved it:

Like most venues, seats range in value depending on their location. You can score a seat for as little as $150 (aka the nosebleeds). But again, you can’t simply browse Stubhub for a seat at the Oscars … *Sigh*