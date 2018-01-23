Die-hard sports fans (and those who are only here for the half-time show), the Super Bowl will be here before you know it. But instead of watching the game at home or at a local bar, folks are going all out, dropping major cash to be in the stadium on the big day. So how much are Super Bowl tickets? Well, there isn't just one straightforward answer.

According to StubHub, the least expensive ticket went for a cool $3,000. Yep, I said, "least expensive." A girl could get four pairs of Gucci mules ($680; nordstrom.com) at that rate and still have a few coins left over. If you don't want to be in the nosebleed section, you could grab a ticket for around $4,944, but that's still in the upper end of the stadium. Those aiming for pretty average seats—you know, not too far back but nothing to fancy shmancy—spend about $6,122. As for the ballers sitting in the Delta Sky Club, they'll dish out $20,000 per ticket. Insane, right?

Well, at least each purchase of a Super Bowl ticket from StubHub comes with all-star access to the StubHub Live: Field House, which is the ultimate pre-game tailgate. Hey, experiences are a smart investment, right? So it sounds worth it to us.