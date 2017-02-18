How Many Feet Has Bella Hadid Walked This Fashion Month?

If only we had a FitBit to put on Bella Hadid this season. Since the very first show to kick off the season (Tommy Hilfiger in L.A.) and all through New York Fashion Week, the younger Hadid sister has been strutting her stuff at all the most important shows.

Will she wear herself out before Paris even begins? What will her feet look like by mid-March? Who's to know? In effort to answer this question, we will be tracking her steps (to the best of our ability) to count just how many feet the supermodel is walking this season.

New York Fashion Week Stats:

Tommy Hilfiger's runway was 900 (!) feet. Bella walked in two different looks and the finale; a minimum of 2,700 feet!

Carolina Herrera's runway was approximately 530 feet. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 1060 feet.

Zadig and Voltaire's runway was approximately 415 feet. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 830 feet.

Oscar de la Renta's runway was 108 feet long. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 216 feet.

Brandon Maxwell's runway was 154 feet. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 308 feet.

Michael Kors' runway was 310 feet. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 620 feet.

Ralph Lauren's runway was approximately 500 feet. Bella walked in one look and in the finale; a minimum of 1,000 feet.

She also walked in Alexander Wang, Sies Marjan, Anna Sui, and Prabal Gurung, and we're anxiously awaiting their shows' stats to keep as accurate of an account as humanly possible. So our rough (very rough) count: Without the missing shows, she clocks in at 5,674 feet walked. But we know it's much more. We'll be updating you as we get intel.