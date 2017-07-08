How Malia Obama Spent Her 19th Birthday

ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty

How does the former First Daughter spend her birthday? Living it up in the Hamptons, of course!

Malia Obama turned 19 on July 4th — yes, the Internet is obsessed with the fact that she was born on Independence Day —and now details of how she spent the big day have been revealed. This past weekend, she got together with friends in the Hamptons for a low key party. The daughter of former president Barack Obama met up with her pals at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, where the group indulged in birthday sweets and danced the night away.

According to Page Six, the group shared a candle-covered brownie dessert to mark Malia's 19th year of life, and then they all hit the dance floor.

"They were dancing and kept wanting to have the music turned up," a witness told the source. "It was crazy how normal and down-to-earth she seemed. People kept saying Secret Service was there, but they were very discreet. I don't think people even realized Malia was there."

Really, could we love her any more?

Between her time in the Hamptons and the Obama family's vacay in Bali, Malia is certainly having an amazing summer, and in the fall, she's heading off to Harvard!