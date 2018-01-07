How Long Are the Golden Globes? 

We get it—you might be on the East Coast, and you probably have to work tomorrow. And while Hollywood’s biggest night in recent history is of course a priority, so is making sure you get enough sleep to face to arctic realities of the week. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to do a little digging and find out when the Golden Globes are going to be over. The answer, per the LA Times, is 8 pm Pacific, which means a safe 11 pm for those of you back East.

The show runs from 5 pm Pacific time, at which time they’ll start broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in—you guessed it—Beverly Hills, Calif. All this goes to say, the Globes themselves are three hours long.

The red carpet, meanwhile, begins at 3 pm Pacific/6 pm Eastern and will stream live on the Golden Globes' official Facebook page.

Stay tuned for InStyle’s live blog which will kick off at the same time, bringing you the latest news and to-the-minute updates on your favorite stars, gowns, and winners.