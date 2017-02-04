Watch How Lady Gaga Preps for the Super Bowl 

Aside from our latest cover drop and whatever happens during Fashion Week, there’s nothing we’ve been anticipating more than Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance. (In case you weren't following this obsession, we’ve covered it here, here, and here.)

And today, as the excitement builds to a football fever pitch, Mother Monster shared a cute Instastory (our favorite medium) in which she gave fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at her final hours of preparation.

First, she gets chatty in the makeup chair, welcoming us to witness her preparations as her hairstylist works on her coif. Next, she rehearses with a whole gang of dancers clad in black Adidas tracksuits.

Later, she hits the gym (want to work out like Gaga? Now there’s a gif for that) and then it’s back in the makeup chair, where she gets gussied up while Facetiming with her grandma (awww!).

We can't wait to see what she has in store for tomorrow—and if, as rumored, that pet horse will show.