J.Lo and A-Rod Are in Love in Miami
April 23, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Another day, another high-fashion outing for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple headed out in Miami for date night on Saturday, looking picture perfect as they entered the restuarant hand-in-hand.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating for several weeks now, and we still can't get enough of their couples' style. The lovebirds have been hanging out in the Magic City this weekend (they both have homes there), so naturally, J.Lo brought out an amazing flowy outfit suited for the warm weather.

As the 47-year-old singer and actress headed into Casa Tua restuarant, she was wearing a semi-sheer, moss-green jumpsuit that gave a subtle peek at her silky undergarments. The Shades of Blue star had her hair slicked back in a high bun, and she rocked a bold red lip as she held hands with her beau.

A-Rod looked equally sharp for their weekend outing, wearing a neat navy blue suit over a checkered blue button-up shirt. He kept things casual with no tie and suede shoes as he led J.Lo into the eatery.

These two are giving us fashion (and relationship) inspiration for days!

