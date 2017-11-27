You’ll Never Believe How Long It Took Selena Gomez to Go Blonde

To say that going blonde is a commitment is a massive understatement. Before even leaving the salon and restocking your shower with products like purple shampoo to keep your color from going brassy, you have to spend hours sitting in your colorist's chair just to get your hair to the shade you've always wanted.

Just ask Selena Gomez. The singer underwent a dramatic hair color change by ditching her signature deep chocolate brown hair for full-on blonde. Considering this is the lightest Gomez has ever gone, her new flaxen shade required more than a single process.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In fact, it was a tag-team effort for Gomez's colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri to lighten the singer's hair color to what they're calling "Nirvana Blonde." If you're planning on using a photo of Gomez's blonde as inspiration for your own color, the stats on the singer's salon appointment might make you reconsider if you're overall impatient.

Capri shared in an Instagram post that the entire coloring process took a grand total of nine hours. But that's not the shocking part: She says that her and Lee used 8 bowls of bleach and 300 foils to get the job done. "It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting. Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair," said Capri in the photo's caption.

We guess it's true: It does take time to reach Nirvana.