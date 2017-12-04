House of Cards Will Continue Without Star Kevin Spacey

After weeks of speculation following allegations of misconduct made against Kevin Spacey and the suspension of production on House of Cards, there's official word regarding the fate of the beloved Netflix series.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

On Monday, Netflix Content chief Ted Sarandos announced that he and his team are “excited to bring closure to fans” with the show's sixth and final season, which will star Robin Wright.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production will resume on the eight-episode season in early 2018.

When the allegations against Spacey were made public, production has begun on Season 6, and two episodes had been wrapped. Days later, Netflix released a statement distancing themselves from the show's lead actor:

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show."

Spacey was also removed from Ridley Scott’s film All the Money in the World (which is slated for a December 2018 release) and replaced by Christopher Plummer.