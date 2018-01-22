SAG Award Nominee Hong Chau Says She Almost Quit Acting “So Many Times”

Downsizing’s Hong Chau looks like a natural on the big screen, earning a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, but the role was only her second-ever movie. The actress stunned in a sheer yellow Rodarte lace dress with ruffle detailing at the SAG Awards, pairing the gown with a sleek updo and drop earrings.

Chau is now a SAG nominee, but she told E! on the red carpet that she almost quit Hollywood before landing her Downsizing role alongside Matt Damon. “I thought about quitting so many times because I’ve been doing this for 10 years now and Downsizing is only my second movie,” she said, adding that “some sort of faith” kept her going.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

“Every once and a while something would come along that would keep you in there for another couple of months before you’d want to quit again so luckily I didn’t quit and I stuck with it,” Chau said.

Luckily for us, Chau stayed in Hollywood and delivered one hell of a performance alongside Damon.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this rising star as she continues to dazzle the film world.