This Is Every Hollywood Stylist's Worst Nightmare Before a Major Red Carpet Event

Not even the most prepared fashion stylist in the world is immune to the occasional dreaded wardrobe mishap. As it turns out, that mishap will most likely have something to do with the dress's zipper, a.k.a. the common enemy, the root of all stress, the bane of every stylist's existence. Surprising, right? The zipper looks innocent enough. On the contrary—keep reading to see how the zipper has been the nightmare behind three of Hollywood's most powerful stylists' red carpet prep. Now that awards season is officially upon us, consider this your taste of some of that behind-the-scenes action.

"I had a client on the way to the Oscars and she was running late—we had to get her out of the door. She was wearing a couture dress and the zipper broke! We were in the van, she was lying on her side, and we had to sew her into the dress en route to the Oscars. At the time, I had to be a stylist, a life coach, and a therapist." —Cristina Ehrlich, stylist to Allison Williams, Brie Larson, and Anna Kendrick

"I have a million stories. I've had dresses fall apart at the seams. Zippers break. Zipper pulls come off. Buttons fly up. Somebody drops a strawberry on the dress. Things fall apart; things happen. You learn how to sew, you just roll with it." —Samantha McMillen, stylist to Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, and Carey Mulligan

"The night before the Emmys last year, the zipper on Laura [Prepon]'s skirt broke. I wasn't there, but I got a text from her assistant to tell me they had to get it fixed at two in the morning. Zippers are the worst. We also had a dress in New York Laura was going to wear and it had an invisible zipper—it broke twice and we finally gave up on it. It's always the zipper. I don’t let things stress me out anymore, but a broken zipper 20 minutes before you're supposed to get into a car? That stresses me out." — Hellin Kay, stylist to Laura Prepon and Taryn Manning