Hocus Pocus Is Getting Another Movie—but It's Not the One You've Been Waiting for

Here’s a new “tree falls in the forest”-type question for you: If you haven’t seen Hocus Pocus, can you consider yourself a happy, fulfilled person?

For those of us in the know, I think we can agree that the 1993 classic is hands-down the best Halloween movie there is (naysayers, come at me).

Hocus Pocus is, in its essence, the '90s decade condensed into a delightful 96-minute comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and a young Thora Birch.

Let’s look at the facts: SJP plays a witch; also, despite being a certified Halloween film, Hocus Pocus was released in July—what’s more magical than that??

Anyway, this diatribe does have a point: the beloved film is getting a remake. However, it’s not quite time to break out your broomstick for a celebratory joyride just yet—there’s a catch.

According to Deadline, Disney Channel is developing an updated version of the film, but little of its original DNA will remain. Neither the original cast nor director Kenny Ortega will be involved in Hocus Pocus’s second coming.

Given that SJP has said she's "down" for a sequel and Midler has openly wondered when a Part 2 would happen, perhaps Disney Channel should rethink its decision to exclude the O.G. Hocus Pocus squad?