H&M and Zara Larsson Have Your Spring Wardrobe Covered

If you’re a pop star, you can go the expected route of throwing a party to celebrate the release of your first full-length album, but if you’re Zara Larsson, you team up with H&M to share your new music and create an exclusive capsule collection.

Just in time for your spring wardrobe planning, the retailer and the Swedish singer who was named of Time magazine’s 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016, will launch the special collection that Larsson developed with H&M’s design team in selected stores and online at hm.com on May 18.

“I’m so happy to be working with H&M on this collaboration,” Larsson said in a statement. “I’ve always loved the brand, they’re fun and accessible to all kinds of girls which are key elements for me, plus the team is so fun to work with! I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on with you!”

Courtesy H&M

Shopping for seasonal wardrobe updates calls for the perfect soundtrack, which is why H&M is promoting Larsson as an artist and her album So Good before it drops on March 17, by playing her new music on screens throughout its stores. And if you like what you hear, you can pre-save the album on H&M’s site starting today to have it automatically appear in your Spotify library on its release date.

As for the actual pieces that will be included in the collection? That’s still a secret, but expect to see a mix of edgy streetwear and glam stage wear inspired by Larsson’s own personal style. In the meantime, we got an exclusive look at the capsule collection with a few behind the scene snaps from Larsson’s campaign photo shoot.

Courtesy H&M

