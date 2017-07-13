Erdem and H&M Are Collaborating on a New Line

H&M's fashion collaborations have brought designer brands like Kenzo and Alexander Wang to thousands of people, and this fall, we can expect the same kind of fashion magic yet again.

The London-based fashion label Erdem is the latest brand that H&M has tapped for a collection, and we couldn't be more excited. Erdem is most known for its dynamic and colorful prints, which means we can expect some show stopping pieces.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

To announce the collab, H&M released a special short film shot by Baz Luhrmann. It is—in a word—artsy.

The film shows a number of well-dressed people running through an elaborate garden, but we never see their faces. The only view we have is of their backs as they dash through trees and around flowers.

While we don't yet have official shots of the Erdem x H&M clothes close-up, if the video is any indication, the clothes will be worth the wait.

VIDEO: David Beckham's H&M Video

"From the moment we started talking with Erdem about the collaboration, I was captured by his vision. For Erdem x H&M he has created an enchanting world full of beauty, delicacy and rich details. These are special pieces you will want to wear forever," Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative advisor, said in a press release.

The line will include both men's and women's clothes, which makes the collaboration extra special because it will be designer Erdem Moralıoğlu first men's collection.

RELATED: See Every Piece from H&M’s Collaboration with Parisian Concept Store Colette

You can find the Erdem x H&M collection on shelves and online at http://hm.evyy.net/c/249354/226427/3909?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hm.com%2Fus%2F starting Nov. 2.