Hillary Clinton Will Travel the Country for Her What Happened Book Tour

Hillary Clinton is hitting the road this fall to celebrate her new memoir, What Happened, which promises to be a candid inside look at what really transpired during the unprecedented 2016 presidential election.

According to a statement from publisher Simon & Schuster, the book tour is scheduled to kick off Sept. 18 at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theater. Clinton will then make her way across the U.S. and Canada for nearly three months before wrapping things up on December 13 in Vancouver.

"What you'll see will be her story—live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead," the statement reads. "Come join Hillary as she lets loose about her experience as a woman in politics, and other topics, in a way she never has before... She'll connect with audiences with a story that's personal, raw, detailed, and surprisingly funny. She'll take you with her on her journey and talk about what happened, what's next, and what's on your mind."

For ticket information, visit HillaryClintonBookTour.com. A list of locations of where she'll be offering book signings can be found here. What Happened is available for pre-order now, and is expected to be released on Sept. 12.

