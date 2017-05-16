Hillary Clinton Announces Her Next Major Move

Since the election back in November, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been keeping a relatively low profile with appearances at a handful of public events. But she emerged Monday on Twitter to talk about her state of mind, why she's been away, and what she plans to do next.

"The last few months, I've been reflecting, spending time with family—and, yes, taking walks in the woods," the former Secretary of State tweeted. "This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!"

With that, she announced the new political group she has formed—aptly titled Onward Together. Its aim? "To encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office," according to Clinton.

She revealed that Howard Dean would be one of the political figures leading the efforts by the new organization, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit (which can accept unlimited contributions without disclosing donor names).

"More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy," she continued. "I'm so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead."

Head to the Onward Together website to keep up with the latest.