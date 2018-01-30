Hillary Clinton’s Hilarious Grammys Skit Came Together at the Very Last Minute

Hillary Clinton’s surprise appearance was one of the most talked-about moments of the 2018 Grammys, but the hilarious skit almost didn’t happen.

The former presidential candidate made a cameo to read an excerpt from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House as a fake audition to narrate the audiobook, but it didn’t come together until the very last minute. “How great was she to do that? She was just so incredible. We had the idea to do that about 11 days ago,” Corden said on The Late Late Show Monday night.

“We could only do it if Hillary Clinton is the last person to read. Without that, we didn’t know what to do. So we’d emailed her people and we had not heard anything, but we had to get on and shoot it, so basically we just lied to everyone,” he explained.

“We told Cher, ‘Oh, Hillary’s doing it.’ Snoop, Cardi B, John Legend, they all said yes because they thought that Hillary was doing it, and we had no idea whether Hillary would do it or not. We’d shot all the parts without her even being there. Thankfully she said yes, because that is not a call I want to make to Cher.”

Luckily it all worked out, and the political skit became the sleeper hit of the 2018 Grammy Awards. Watch the hilarious clip above, with Clinton’s surprise cameo coming at the last minute.