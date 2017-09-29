Hillary Clinton's Biggest Little Fan Wore a Tiny Pantsuit to Meet Her Idol

What’s better than a Hillary Clinton supporter finally getting to meet Hillary Clinton? We’ll tell you: when the supporter gets to meet her while dressed in one of Clinton's signature pantsuit looks. Even better: when the supporter meets Hillary Clinton while wearing a pantsuit and being under 10 years old.

Anyway, one little lady named Grace went to meet her idol, Hillary Rodham Clinton, at a recent book signing in Brooklyn, N.Y. and she came prepared. A fan of HRC’s 2006 picture book It Takes a Village ($13; amazon.com), Grace attended the event in an all-white pantsuit, which she paired with a pale pink top, pearls, and white flats.

https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/913218518811897856 Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages! https://t.co/ytalprhN5p — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2017

It seems Hillary herself approved of the sensible outfit. “Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!” the former presidential candidate wrote via Twitter on Wednesday beside a shot of herself meeting little Grace.

Grace 4 Prez—am I right?