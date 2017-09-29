Hillary Clinton's Biggest Little Fan Wore a Tiny Pantsuit to Meet Her Idol

September 29, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
What’s better than a Hillary Clinton supporter finally getting to meet Hillary Clinton? We’ll tell you: when the supporter gets to meet her while dressed in one of Clinton's signature pantsuit looks. Even better: when the supporter meets Hillary Clinton while wearing a pantsuit and being under 10 years old.
Anyway, one little lady named Grace went to meet her idol, Hillary Rodham Clinton, at a recent book signing in Brooklyn, N.Y. and she came prepared. A fan of HRC’s 2006 picture book It Takes a Village ($13; amazon.com), Grace attended the event in an all-white pantsuit, which she paired with a pale pink top, pearls, and white flats.
It seems Hillary herself approved of the sensible outfit. “Great to be back in Brooklyn sharing #ItTakesAVillage with readers of all ages!” the former presidential candidate wrote via Twitter on Wednesday beside a shot of herself meeting little Grace.
Grace 4 Prez—am I right?
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Too many women and too many young women, labor under the believe that if they arent perfect they're not good enough. You do have to be well prepared and highly competent and work hard. All that is true, [MUSIC] but you don't have to be perfect. [MUSIC] Every one of us is flawed. Every one of us has challenges that we have to overcome but it should not be an impossible task for more women to achieve their own goals. In the face of what is a pernicious double standard That is aided and abetted by the idea of perfectionism. [MUSIC] I think it comes really early in girls' lives, but I think particularly building the confidence of little girls is a big first step. And having more role models, because you can't As the saying goes, imagine doing something that you can't even see. How do you plan to be an underseas explorer, or a General in the military, or a great scientist, if you don't see role models? [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]