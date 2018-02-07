Hillary Clinton Encourages Women to Continue to Make Their Voices Heard

Isabel Jones
Feb 07, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton closed out the 2018 Makers Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The women’s conference, which saw an array of celebrated speakers ranging from Nicole Richie and Ava DuVernay to Gloria Steinem and Lena Waithe, ended on a high note by virtue of its final guest.

Deadline reports that during her address, Clinton urged women to take the action they hope to see.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“We’re in the midst of war on truth, facts, and reason,” she said in a not-so-subtle jab at the Trump administration.

“I know at times it can be overwhelming,” Clinton continued, “but every one of us has the power to hold people accountable.”

The political icon proposed that we fight the system by running for office ourselves. “The only way to get sexism out of politics is to get women in politics,” she declared.

Amen to that, Hillary. While Oprah may not be game for a 2020 run, the future of American politics is decisively female.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] And they all have one thing in common, none of their moms are President [MUSIC] Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today, that no one's mother is currently President but someday someone's will be. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!