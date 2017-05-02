Hillary Clinton Opens Up About the "Painful Process" of Reliving the 2016 Election

Since her 2016 presidential campaign ended last November, Hillary Clinton has made few public appearances, instead focusing her time and energy into writing book that will touch on the experience, and, in part, her loss.

“I am writing a book, and it is a painful process reliving the campaign,” Clinton shared at a Women for Women International event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Though painful and fraught with controversy on all ends, the former Secretary of State admitted that she takes full responsibility for her party’s loss. "I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had."

Clinton also told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she believed misogyny played a role in her loss, though she also acknowledged there were many sources culpable in her ultimate defeat.

Loss aside, Clinton has returned to the position she’s led all her life: "I am now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance," she declared.