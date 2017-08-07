Hillary and Bill Clinton Finally Watched Wonder Woman

Though Hillary Clinton has pulled back from the public eye after November's election, she's still incredibly busy giving speeches, creating a new political organization, and getting ready for the release of her memoir.

But she and husband Bill Clinton got out for a much-needed date night this past weekend. On the agenda? Seeing critically acclaimed film Wonder Woman in New York City. The power couple took in the movie at the Alamo Drafthouse in the Big Apple on Saturday and the theater chain tweeted out a photo from the evening.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN!" the tweet read.

https://twitter.com/AlamoNYC/status/894198233974624257 Honored to have hosted @HillaryClinton & @billclinton last night for a special screening of WONDER WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/a3yUlLFvEH — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) August 6, 2017

Back in June, the former Secretary of State declared that she wanted to see the movie at the Women in Film's Crystal + Lucy Awards. It appears she finally got around to catching the flick, which is set to cross the $400 million mark for domestic box office gross on Monday.

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Wonder Woman 2 will be released in December 2019. So though the Clintons have jam-packed schedules, maybe for the sequel they can slot movie night into their calendars way in advance.