25 Times Birthday Girl Hilary Swank Shared a Seriously Stunning Selfie

Move over Kardashians. You've got some serious selfie competition, and her name is Hilary Swank. The actress and producer loves a good selfie, especially if she can get one of her celeb friends or an adorable animal involved.

It is hard to believe that Swank, who turns 43 today, got her start on shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Next Karate Kid in the '90s. But her big break came when she was cast as transgender teen Brandon Teena in the biopic Boys Don't Cry, for which she won her first best actress Oscar (she earned her second for her performance in 2004's Million Dollar Baby). But don't think all those awards make her too sophisticated to enjoy the simple pleasures of a great selfie. Check out 25 of Hilary Swank's most stunning Instagram selfies, starting with the one above!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIfMKBFH9l/?taken-by=hilaryswank #Happy4thofJuly everyone! 🇺🇸 A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUIU-vVFE-V/?taken-by=hilaryswank In honor of #NationalChocolateChipDay… Going in! A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on May 15, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Good morning from me and Dr. Seuss #SeussInTheHouse #AfricanGrey #ParrotsOfInstagram A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

What a match!! #FrenchOpen #ILOVETennis #WhatASunday #Paris Ok, now back to work! A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jun 5, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

Wishing I were here...back in nature with my horse! Brings such a big smile to my face. #ILoveMyHorse #ILoveNature A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Apr 27, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

So proud of my friend, @ariannahuff for her incredible book, The Sleep Revolution It's beyond insightful chock full of knowledge on how sleep affects literally EVERYTHING. #SleepRevolution A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Someone doesn't want to get out of bed. #CanYouGuessWho? #HappySaturday! #ChangeThePathOfASoul A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Feb 6, 2016 at 8:24am PST

Hoping this monkey (and the cup of Joe inside) helps wake me up today! #Morning A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Feb 2, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Touchdown....Paris!! #Paris #ILoveParisInTheSpringtimeOrAnytime #Vespa #PolkaDotHelmet #AllSmiles #FunTimes #OhhhhhhhhYay A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Apr 28, 2015 at 10:13am PDT

Happy Good Friday! Happy Passover!! Happy Everything! 🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Apr 3, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

BFF's unite!!! #Hilariska @therealmariskahargitay A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jul 14, 2015 at 1:30pm PDT

When you decide to lay down in the grass to take a break but your dogs think it's because you want kisses. #DogsOfInstagram #Kisses #HappyDays #BestOfTimes #Blessed #WhoRescuedWho #AdoptDontShop #NoFilter A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:13pm PDT

Thanks to the Rockefeller Center Starbucks Crew for making my morning!!! #WhatsYourDrink? #NoFilter A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jul 2, 2015 at 7:43am PDT

Only in LA do you start your day with charcoal and montmorillonite clay!! #LA #NeverConventional #NoFilter A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jun 20, 2015 at 11:19am PDT

#TBT To that time at The White House with @michelleobama #LetsMove! #StrongWoman #Inspiration #MakeAChoice #MakeItHappen #FollowYourDream #NoFilter A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Jun 4, 2015 at 1:15pm PDT

A trip to NYC wouldn't be complete without the @nyknicks!! 🏀🏀🏀#LetsGoKnicks! #NYC @carmeloanthony @lala A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Apr 10, 2015 at 6:28pm PDT

Ohhhhhhhhh, yay!!! BRING IT! Backstage cookie time now. #GetInMyBelly A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Mar 22, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

So proud of you, my friend! #MichaelKors Thanks #Shanghai #It'sBeenFun A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on May 9, 2014 at 1:54pm PDT

This doesn't happen everyday!!!!!!!!! #WhoDAT #Speechless #SelfieWithThePrez #What?!! #IsThisRealLife?!!!! It was such a pleasure to meet you Mr President @barackobama A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Mar 20, 2015 at 4:03pm PDT

It's that time of year again!!! #GirlScoutCookies!!!! #ILoveMeSomeGirlScoutCookies!!!!! Thin Mints are my fav! What about you? #NoFilter A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Feb 16, 2015 at 5:29pm PST

#iLoveMyHorse #Sunday #Blessed #NeedLongerArm #selfie #NoFilter #HorsesofInstagram A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Feb 8, 2015 at 5:16pm PST

Thanks #SanFrancisco!! It's been golden!! #GoldenGateBridge #FilmLovers #MillValley #NicePeople! A photo posted by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) on Oct 4, 2014 at 8:39am PDT