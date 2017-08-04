Hilary Duff Is Queen of the Cute One-Piece in a Striped Suit

BY: Lara Walsh
August 4, 2017

Just days after surprising us with one of summer's cutest gingham suits, Hilary Duff continued to make a strong case for a patterned one-piece while living her best life in Hawaii.

When hitting the beach on Thursday for a sunny paddle board session with her son, Luca, the Younger star cemented her status as queen of the cute one-pieces, as she opted for a classic black-and-white striped number to show off her toned physique.

Pularazzi / Chaos / Stewy / BACKGRID

The star, who made waves during another paddle board expedition on Wednesday, courtesy of a similarly cut checkered one-piece, kept cool in the tropical heat with oversized reflective aviators and a wide-brimmed straw hat. A shell necklace and bracelet proved that the former Disney alum was truly in vacation mode.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Is the Summer's Sleeper Beach-Style Star

If you weren't already sold on the magic of a patterned one-piece, this too-cute striped number is sure to seal the deal!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

