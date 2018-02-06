Can You Imagine Hilary Duff as Sharon Tate? See Her Transformation Yourself

Hilary Duff is taking a step into the past with her look for her latest project.

The Younger star went full '60s mod for her portrayal of murdered actress Sharon Tate, whom she plays in the upcoming psychological horror flick, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, according to Deadline.

Noam Galai/WireImage

In an Instagram snap in which she shows off the look, Duff strikes a pouty pose for a selfie and reveals her parted blonde long locks and smokey eye makeup. "Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie,” the actress captioned the photo Tuesday. “She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."

Back in August 1969, Tate and five of her friends were murdered at her Hollywood home cult leader Charles Manson’s followers, while her filmmaker husband Roman Polanski was out of town. The 26-year-old actress, who was pregnant at the time, was due to give birth in two weeks—and her unborn son also died.

Duff previously hinted that she was working on a project, but this marked the first time that she revealed specifics about it. Over the weekend, she shared another snap that showed her rocking a polka dot red and white dress near a police car as she jokingly palmed a swaddled teddy bear. “Had the baby,” she wrote alongside it, after teasing fans with a shot of herself sporting a faux baby bump.

Had the baby 😳🐻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:09pm PST

The film will reportedly take a look at the last days leading up to Tate’s murder from her point of view.