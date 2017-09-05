Hilary Duff Soaks Up the Sun in a Tiny Black Bikini

Since epically shutting down body-shamers last month in an Instagram post that celebrated her “flaws,” Hilary Duff has been practicing what she preaches and baring her bikini bod like it’s her last chance (which, being Labor Day weekend, it kind of was).

The Younger star spent the holiday soaking up the sun with ex-husband Mike Comrie and their 5-year-old son Luca in Malibu.

As always, the soon-to-be 30-year-old actress looked phenomenal when she hit the shores. Duff wore her signature blonde locks loose at her shoulders, accessorizing with delicate gold bangles and a silver watch. But the crème de la crème, of course, was the former Disney Channel star’s sexy black bikini (shop a similar look here), which showcased her abs and glowing tan.

MEGA

Duff couldn’t stop smiling as she waded out into the Pacific. Seeing as though she was spending quality time with the “greatest gift” of her life, we can’t blame her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYeWqP3BcJd/?taken-by=hilaryduff These are the days I will never forget ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shows Up the Body-Shamers with Yet Another Bikini ’Gram

Looks like a weekend to remember, Hil!