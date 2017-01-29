Meet Hilary Duff's New Boyfriend

Hilary Duff turned heads in a body-hugging black, slit-up-to-there dress while attending the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday. She accessorized with a gold clutch and gold earrings, but her most exciting accoutrement was her new man, musician Matthew Koma. This was Koma's public debut as Duff's boyfriend—and on the red carpet, no less! Koma attended the event wearing a black and white, polka-dotted shirt and a fitted black suit, plus black sneakers that complemented Duff's noir ensemble.

The new couple was most recently rumored to have vacationed together in Santa Barbara over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, according to US Weekly, but this is their first official public engagement.

Duff, 29, was most recently in a relationship with trainer Jason Walsh, and was previously married to NHL star Mike Comrie, the father of her 4-year-old son, Luca.

