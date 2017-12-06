Hilary Duff Took a Dating Cue from Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and Now Her Relationship’s Great

Hilary Duff and on-again boyfriend Matthew Koma have rekindled their romance after breaking things off in March, and she couldn't be happier about it. While this isn't the first time they've gotten back together after breaking up, Duff is optimistic and has two unexpected additional people she's looked to as she's navigated her own love life: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The Younger star stopped by The Talk on Tuesday and discussed all things relationships, and she said she really identifies with Jelena's relationship specifically, especially what Gomez had to say recently about her own maybe-romance.

Lies Angeles / MEGA

"[My relationship] is going so great! I mean, this is like the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it. Timing is such a big deal. Third time’s a charm!" Duff said.

"I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

Judging from the adorable photos of Duff and Koma (taken on the same day as her Talk interview), it looks like things couldn't be going better. What a cute couple!