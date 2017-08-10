Hilary Duff Shows Up the Body-Shamers with Yet Another Bikini ’Gram

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Hilary Duff. Girl can’t seem to take a vacation without inadvertently creating a media stir.

In late July, the actress’s L.A. home was burglarized while she was in Canada with her 5-year-old son Luca. Barely a week later, Duff made a powerful statement on Instagram after body-shaming comments about her body surfaced online while she and Luca spent time together on the beach in Hawaii.

The Younger star’s body-positive message resonated with fans, and she’s received an outpouring of support since drafting her post less than a week ago.

But rest assured, Hil isn’t just making press-friendly statements and backing away from her vows—the 29-year-old is practicing what she preaches.

On Wednesday, Duff posted another bikini-clad photo—this one a black-and-white mirror selfie, her tiny bikini bottoms visible while her top half was hidden beneath a floral cover-up. “Leaning in,” the actress captioned the chic shot, a seemingly sly reference to her game-changing Instagram statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXmDkolnjA6/?taken-by=hilaryduff Leaning in. ✌🏻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

That’s right, y’all: Hil’s keeping those bikini pics coming (as she should)! You’re a true inspiration, Ms. Duff.