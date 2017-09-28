30 of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff’s Cutest Family Moments on Instagram

Happy birthday, Hilary Duff! The Lizzie McGuire star turns 30 years old today. And while Duff hasn’t aged a day, quite a lot has changed since her time as a Disney Channel star.

The 30-year-old still has an illustrious TV career and now stars as Kelsey Peters on TV Land’s Younger, but there’s one new addition to her busy schedule: 5-year-old son Luca Cruz, with ex Mike Comrie. While Duff is definitely kept on her toes by her singing and acting careers, her Instagram makes it clear that her No. 1 role is as a mom.

Whether she’s paddleboarding with Luca on the ocean or sharing hilarious videos of the little boy as he sings along to the Ghostbusters soundtrack, this proud mom is clearly in love with being a parent. Add famous big sister Haylie Duff and her 2-year-old daughter Ryan to the mix, and you’ve got one adorable brood.

In honor of Hilary's big day, take a look through her cutest family moments on Instagram.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Soaks Up the Sun in a Tiny Black Bikini

❤️captured A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

These are the days I will never forget ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

❤️✈️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Malibu. With two of the greatest A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Luca's keeping his eye on a snapping turtle to his right 😂😂 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Le goof troop A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

He's the 💡✨💥🌪🌙☀️🌟 so happy I got to #mom a little more before heading back to work in nyc. So hard to be away but strawberry picking was the sweetest ending 🍓🍓 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 16, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

He's all mom don't be movin in on ma cone 🍦 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Just a smidge of personality 😍 #lightofmylife A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 21, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

✌🏻️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

My seester...❤️🌾 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 29, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

Pure class. 🖐🏻🍝 oh and he thinks the ninja turtles live in every man hole cover we come across.... There are ALOT in #nyc A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 19, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

Statue of Liberty!!! 🗽🗽🗽 with @sharm1222 ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 19, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

Hawaii was so wonderful.... Was so cool too have lukie out on a board in the ocean. #memoriestolastalifetime #littlebravery 🌺❤️ A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 6, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Ghost stories..... A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 3, 2016 at 10:00pm PDT

Guys! I don't love to put my kid on blast but this is just too good! #Ivewatchedit200times #thiswillbeshownathiswedding #ghostbusters #whoyagunnacall #lucanailedit ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 27, 2016 at 6:01pm PDT

This is from about a month ago. I remember the countless times we have napped like this and how many sizes he's been since the first time I got to hold him in my arms❤️everyday he changes and every day is magic with him. I am so lucky. Love him all the way A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

Mamma, mommy, and Luc ❤️☀️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 27, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

Him.❤️ brightest light A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 26, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

No words to describe how much I miss him💔 😢to all you hard working moms out there working tirelessly to support your kids .... Missing them .... Keep kicking ass, your kids are watching and will thank you someday. #tryingtokeepmymindright A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jun 17, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

Well this morning was awesome.... My friend @grizkid brought over "pants" a raccoon he is rehabbing it was too cute for words 😍 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 30, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

Luca rockin the cutest @theicecreamcastles tee! #readyforschool A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 17, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Oh what you do to me. #greatmothersday A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 8, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

#fbf froyo with baby luc A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

kid crushes my heart one cuddle at a time💔 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 30, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

Happiest #birthday @haylieduff 😘wuv u the most A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 25, 2016 at 8:07pm PDT

We are so proud of this boy! A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 20, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT

With my little boo thang bitty booty Ryan Ava 🍒 @haylieduff @mattyrose3 y'all made a cute one #snuggles A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 9, 2016 at 1:46pm PST