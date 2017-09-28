30 of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff’s Cutest Family Moments on Instagram

by: Olivia Bahou
September 28, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Happy birthday, Hilary Duff! The Lizzie McGuire star turns 30 years old today. And while Duff hasn’t aged a day, quite a lot has changed since her time as a Disney Channel star.

The 30-year-old still has an illustrious TV career and now stars as Kelsey Peters on TV Land’s Younger, but there’s one new addition to her busy schedule: 5-year-old son Luca Cruz, with ex Mike Comrie. While Duff is definitely kept on her toes by her singing and acting careers, her Instagram makes it clear that her No. 1 role is as a mom.

Whether she’s paddleboarding with Luca on the ocean or sharing hilarious videos of the little boy as he sings along to the Ghostbusters soundtrack, this proud mom is clearly in love with being a parent. Add famous big sister Haylie Duff and her 2-year-old daughter Ryan to the mix, and you’ve got one adorable brood.

In honor of Hilary's big day, take a look through her cutest family moments on Instagram.

❤️captured

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

These are the days I will never forget ❤️

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

❤️✈️

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Malibu. With two of the greatest

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Luca's keeping his eye on a snapping turtle to his right 😂😂

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Le goof troop

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

He's all mom don't be movin in on ma cone 🍦

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just a smidge of personality 😍 #lightofmylife

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

✌🏻️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

My seester...❤️🌾

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Statue of Liberty!!! 🗽🗽🗽 with @sharm1222 ❤️❤️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Ghost stories.....

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Mamma, mommy, and Luc ❤️☀️

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Him.❤️ brightest light

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Luca rockin the cutest @theicecreamcastles tee! #readyforschool

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Oh what you do to me. #greatmothersday

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

#fbf froyo with baby luc

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

kid crushes my heart one cuddle at a time💔

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Happiest #birthday @haylieduff 😘wuv u the most

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

We are so proud of this boy!

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

With my little boo thang bitty booty Ryan Ava 🍒 @haylieduff @mattyrose3 y'all made a cute one #snuggles

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

You. Are just the right amount of everything Luca Cruz.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

