30 of Birthday Girl Hilary Duff’s Cutest Family Moments on Instagram

Happy birthday, Hilary Duff! The Lizzie McGuire star turns 30 years old today. And while Duff hasn’t aged a day, quite a lot has changed since her time as a Disney Channel star.
The 30-year-old still has an illustrious TV career and now stars as Kelsey Peters on TV Land’s Younger, but there’s one new addition to her busy schedule: 5-year-old son Luca Cruz, with ex Mike Comrie. While Duff is definitely kept on her toes by her singing and acting careers, her Instagram makes it clear that her No. 1 role is as a mom.
Whether she’s paddleboarding with Luca on the ocean or sharing hilarious videos of the little boy as he sings along to the Ghostbusters soundtrack, this proud mom is clearly in love with being a parent. Add famous big sister Haylie Duff and her 2-year-old daughter Ryan to the mix, and you’ve got one adorable brood.
In honor of Hilary's big day, take a look through her cutest family moments on Instagram.
