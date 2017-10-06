Hilary Duff’s 30th Birthday Party Looked Like Every ’80’s Kid’s Dream

Just over a week ago, Hilary Duff hit a major milestone—she celebrated her 30th birthday! It’s hard to believe that the Disney Channel alum is embarking on her fourth decade, but stranger things have happened (i.e. Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani both turned 48 this year).

Anyway, the Younger star did her special day justice with an epic bash—elevating the milestone to become her “favorite birthday ever."

#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Mom and sister Haylie were there for the fun—as was a pair of truly incredible blue over-the-knee boots.

Look at this scene! Is that a bounce house?

Beanie Babies + Sour Patch Kids = every '80s kid’s ideal party bag.

Also, um, Hilary’s phone case is emblazoned with her son’s name—how sweet is that?!?

Yet another #tb ❤️❤️#thisis30 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Of course, her 30th wasn’t all glitz and glam—Duff made sure to indulge in some of life’s simple pleasures (i.e. day drinking and gluten).

Shit. 30. Thanks for all the birthday love guys. I just ate some gluten and had a glass of wine midday💅🏻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Thirty looks good on you, Hil!