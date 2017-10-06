Hilary Duff’s 30th Birthday Party Looked Like Every ’80’s Kid’s Dream

Just over a week ago, Hilary Duff hit a major milestone—she celebrated her 30th birthday! It’s hard to believe that the Disney Channel alum is embarking on her fourth decade, but stranger things have happened (i.e. Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani both turned 48 this year).
Anyway, the Younger star did her special day justice with an epic bash—elevating the milestone to become her “favorite birthday ever."
Mom and sister Haylie were there for the fun—as was a pair of truly incredible blue over-the-knee boots.
Look at this scene! Is that a bounce house?
Beanie Babies + Sour Patch Kids = every '80s kid’s ideal party bag.
Also, um, Hilary’s phone case is emblazoned with her son’s name—how sweet is that?!?
Of course, her 30th wasn’t all glitz and glam—Duff made sure to indulge in some of life’s simple pleasures (i.e. day drinking and gluten).
Thirty looks good on you, Hil!