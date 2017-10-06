Hilary Duff’s 30th Birthday Party Looked Like Every ’80’s Kid’s Dream

Isabel Jones
October 06, 2017

Just over a week ago, Hilary Duff hit a major milestone—she celebrated her 30th birthday! It’s hard to believe that the Disney Channel alum is embarking on her fourth decade, but stranger things have happened (i.e. Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani both turned 48 this year).

Anyway, the Younger star did her special day justice with an epic bash—elevating the milestone to become her “favorite birthday ever."

#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Mom and sister Haylie were there for the fun—as was a pair of truly incredible blue over-the-knee boots.

hilaryduff/Instagram
hilaryduff/Instagram
hilaryduff/Instagram
hilaryduff/Instagram

Look at this scene! Is that a bounce house?

hilaryduff/Instagram

Beanie Babies + Sour Patch Kids = every '80s kid’s ideal party bag.

hilaryduff/Instagram

Also, um, Hilary’s phone case is emblazoned with her son’s name—how sweet is that?!?

Yet another #tb ❤️❤️#thisis30

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Of course, her 30th wasn’t all glitz and glam—Duff made sure to indulge in some of life’s simple pleasures (i.e. day drinking and gluten).

Shit. 30. Thanks for all the birthday love guys. I just ate some gluten and had a glass of wine midday💅🏻

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Thirty looks good on you, Hil!

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!