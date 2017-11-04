Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Their Fourth Child 

It's a boy for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin! The couple announced on Friday that they are expecting their fourth child together, and today, Hilaria took to her Instagram account to share whether the baby is a girl or a boy.

To do the reveal, Hilaria baked a blue cake and disguised it with white frosting and sprinkles. She shared a peak at the confection last night. "It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!" she posted on Instagram.

RELATED: This Is How Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Explain to Their 4-Year-Old Why Daddy Looks Like Donald Trump

After all that hard work in the kitchen, they cut the cake this afternoon, sharing a sweet video and photos of her kids' reactions. "Ready for it??? Watch and see...girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way," she wrote alongside the clip, which shows her two kids, Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2, sitting around the table with husband Alec holding their youngest 1-year-old Leo.

Carmen and Hilaria are officially very outnumbered in the Baldwin home!

Show Transcript Down

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Hilaria Baldwin. Yoga teacher and soon to be mother of three. I teamed up with InStyle to bring you the best yoga poses to help heal common pregnancy ailments. Today we're tackling nausea with three simple moves All you're going to need is a yoga mat and a pillow. So come onto your mat, you're gonna come onto all fours, hands underneath the shoulders, knees underneath the pelvis. So we're just gonna do a simple cat cow. One of the most common problems when we're nauseous is we stop breathing and we have too much tension. So as you inhale you're going to look upwards, we're going to come into cow pose, bring the shoulder blades together, as you exhale press into the knees and into the hands, release the neck completely. Full inhale look upward, shoulder blades together, now think about separating your sit bones. And then as you exhale, squeeze your glutes together relax your neck at the bottom. Full inhale in, looking up, nice and smooth. Full exhale out. Inhale in. [MUSIC] And exhale out. You can even soften your eyes, you can close them, relax your brow completely. One more time, inhale in. [MUSIC] And exhale up. [MUSIC] And you can do about five to ten rounds of this, and it should just help you get your circulation going, relax the nausea a little bit. It feels really good. I promise. The second when you're going to come into is the butterfly pose. Now, if you have a lot of tightness in your hips and your back, you can always take a pillow And you can sit up on it, and this can help a little bit. Once you do this, you're going to separate the knees, bring the feet all the way together. And then from here, all I want you to do is interlace the hands behind the neck, and you are gonna tuck the chin, bring the elbows in towards one another. And you're just gonna breath nice and smooth here. You should feel a nice stretch going all the way up through the spinal column. Relax your brow, maybe even close your eyes. Again, focus on breathing. This is going to help you a lot with your nausea. Long inhales in, [SOUND]. And long exhales out. Releasing through the hips, hips in pregnancy tend to get very tight and we also need to prepare them for child birth. So any posture like this is a really good one for you. Five to ten rounds of breath here. Gently come up. Focus in front of you to make sure that you're not dizzy. And then we can move on to the next move. So then the last move that we're going to do today is just laying on your side. Now, people say that if you lay down on your left side You tend to feel a little bit better so I often sleep like this. I'll take a pillow, press in between, put it in between my legs, and then you can release all the way down. You can also take another pillow and put it underneath, or you can take your arm just like this. And just take as long as you want, you can pass out here if you like, this is a good way to end your practice, and you can just release some of the nausea Focus on your breath, focus on releasing, and realize that the nudge is temporary and one day it will pass, I promise. When you're ready to come out of the pose, gently press yourself away. You want to move particularly slowly when you are pregnant, and especially when you're coming through these positions where you're laying Down, sitting up, so that you don't get dizzy. As with any exercise, when you're pregnant, you always wanna consult with your doctor before beginning. I hope these exercises help you in your pregnancy journey. For more information, visit instyle.com/hilaria or follow me on Instagram @hilariabaldwin. Namaste mommies. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Hilaria Baldwin. Yoga teacher and soon to be mother of three. I teamed up with InStyle to bring you the best yoga poses to help heal common pregnancy ailments. Today we're tackling nausea with three simple moves All you're going to need is a yoga mat and a pillow. So come onto your mat, you're gonna come onto all fours, hands underneath the shoulders, knees underneath the pelvis. So we're just gonna do a simple cat cow. One of the most common problems when we're nauseous is we stop breathing and we have too much tension. So as you inhale you're going to look upwards, we're going to come into cow pose, bring the shoulder blades together, as you exhale press into the knees and into the hands, release the neck completely. Full inhale look upward, shoulder blades together, now think about separating your sit bones. And then as you exhale, squeeze your glutes together relax your neck at the bottom. Full inhale in, looking up, nice and smooth. Full exhale out. Inhale in. [MUSIC] And exhale out. You can even soften your eyes, you can close them, relax your brow completely. One more time, inhale in. [MUSIC] And exhale up. [MUSIC] And you can do about five to ten rounds of this, and it should just help you get your circulation going, relax the nausea a little bit. It feels really good. I promise. The second when you're going to come into is the butterfly pose. Now, if you have a lot of tightness in your hips and your back, you can always take a pillow And you can sit up on it, and this can help a little bit. Once you do this, you're going to separate the knees, bring the feet all the way together. And then from here, all I want you to do is interlace the hands behind the neck, and you are gonna tuck the chin, bring the elbows in towards one another. And you're just gonna breath nice and smooth here. You should feel a nice stretch going all the way up through the spinal column. Relax your brow, maybe even close your eyes. Again, focus on breathing. This is going to help you a lot with your nausea. Long inhales in, [SOUND]. And long exhales out. Releasing through the hips, hips in pregnancy tend to get very tight and we also need to prepare them for child birth. So any posture like this is a really good one for you. Five to ten rounds of breath here. Gently come up. Focus in front of you to make sure that you're not dizzy. And then we can move on to the next move. So then the last move that we're going to do today is just laying on your side. Now, people say that if you lay down on your left side You tend to feel a little bit better so I often sleep like this. I'll take a pillow, press in between, put it in between my legs, and then you can release all the way down. You can also take another pillow and put it underneath, or you can take your arm just like this. And just take as long as you want, you can pass out here if you like, this is a good way to end your practice, and you can just release some of the nausea Focus on your breath, focus on releasing, and realize that the nudge is temporary and one day it will pass, I promise. When you're ready to come out of the pose, gently press yourself away. You want to move particularly slowly when you are pregnant, and especially when you're coming through these positions where you're laying Down, sitting up, so that you don't get dizzy. As with any exercise, when you're pregnant, you always wanna consult with your doctor before beginning. I hope these exercises help you in your pregnancy journey. For more information, visit instyle.com/hilaria or follow me on Instagram @hilariabaldwin. Namaste mommies. [MUSIC]