Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Their Fourth Child 

It's a boy for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin! The couple announced on Friday that they are expecting their fourth child together, and today, Hilaria took to her Instagram account to share whether the baby is a girl or a boy.
To do the reveal, Hilaria baked a blue cake and disguised it with white frosting and sprinkles. She shared a peak at the confection last night. "It’s 9:30 and we have finally finished the cake! Carmen is still up and has eaten SO much funfetti. I’m so excited to tell you all tomorrow if it’s a girl or a boy!!! I’m gonna have the kids cut the cake with us!!" she posted on Instagram.
After all that hard work in the kitchen, they cut the cake this afternoon, sharing a sweet video and photos of her kids' reactions. "Ready for it??? Watch and see...girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way," she wrote alongside the clip, which shows her two kids, Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2, sitting around the table with husband Alec holding their youngest 1-year-old Leo.
Carmen and Hilaria are officially very outnumbered in the Baldwin home!