TRENDING: High-Slit Dresses at the AMAs

November 19, 2017 @ 8:30 PM
It's not a red carpet without a collection of super-high-slit dresses.
For the 2017 American Music Awards, Ciara arrived in a black minidress by Alexandre Vauthier that went all the way up her thigh while Sabrina Carpenter opted for a more relaxed look: a Missoni coat dress.
From Kelly Rowland (above) to host Tracee Ellis Ross, here are all the high-slit dresses that walked the red carpet at Sunday's AMAs.
1. Jessie James Decker
2. Erin Lim
3. Skylar Grey
4. Kelly RowlandIn Galia Lahav
5. Tracee Ellis RossIn Stella McCartney
6. Jenna Dewan TatumIn Custom Julien Macdonald
7. CiaraIn Alexandre Vauthier
8. Lili ReinhartIn Cushnie et Ochs
9. Sabrina Carpenter
in Missoni.