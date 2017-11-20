TRENDING: High-Slit Dresses at the AMAs

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
November 19, 2017 @ 8:30 PM
by: Ruthie Friedlander

It's not a red carpet without a collection of super-high-slit dresses.

For the 2017 American Music Awards, Ciara arrived in a black minidress by Alexandre Vauthier that went all the way up her thigh while Sabrina Carpenter opted for a more relaxed look: a Missoni coat dress.

From Kelly Rowland (above) to host Tracee Ellis Ross, here are all the high-slit dresses that walked the red carpet at Sunday's AMAs.

