Here's What Kris Jenner Has to Say About Kylie Pregnancy Buzz

Another day, another Kardashian headline. What else is new?

Despite the fact that the Internet more or less exploded yesterday with news that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant, momager Kris Jenner seems relatively unfazed by the chaos. The 61-year-old leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, and apparently she woke up to the headlines about her youngest daughter's pregnancy.

According to multiple sources, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are approximately four months pregnant with a baby girl. However, in an interview with The Cut, Kris Jenner calmly explained that no, she didn't know the news was going to break, and no, she won't confirm anything.

"I just woke up this morning," Jenner told the source. "[Kylie]'s not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

Jenner went on to say that crazy rumors are a daily occurrence for their family and "you never know" what the next one will be: "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

It sounds like the Kardashian momager is going to let Kylie handle things on her own terms.