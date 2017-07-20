Here's Exactly Where to Buy Lupita Nyong'o's Rainbow Bikini 

by: Jenny Berg
July 19, 2017 @ 9:00 PM

We already know that Lupita Nyong'o can rock—nay, twirl—a red-carpet look like a boss. But, thanks to the Oscar winner's recent Instagram snaps, we now know that she has laudatory beach style as well.

Yesterday, the Black Panther star took a break from her Mexican vacation to 'gram a photo of herself making a dragon-fruit pit stop. As one does.

Along with a bright, patterned sarong, the actress wore a bikini that stopped us in our tracks. After all, this is a rainbow bikini we're talking about, people! Just imagine this thing gliding along on a rainbow unicorn pool float. It's almost better than purple glitter beignets.

Clearly, our monochrome 'kini just won't cut it anymore. And while we spent the day dreaming of rainbow crochet, our friends at Hello Giggles went ahead and found out where to buy this candy-colored piece of swimwear.

Turns out, it actually wasn't spun by a unicorn. It's by Shoshanna, and its high-neck halter top ($138) and crochet-string bottom ($125) are available here.

Now, who knows where to find dragon fruit?

