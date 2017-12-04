The Models for Helmut Lang’s New Merch Are All N.Y.C. Taxi Drivers

Helmut Lang is undoubtedly one of the world’s most celebrated designers, and creative types continue to find inspiration from the minimalist Austrian’s pieces. And while he may no longer be at the helm of his namesake company, the brand is still making waves in the fashion industry.

The latest? The Helmut Lang Taxi Project, which is exactly what it sounds like. In the spirit of Lang’s love for New York (he was the first designer to advertise on yellow cabs in 1998), the brand has created two hoodies ($210) and one long-sleeve tee ($125) that pay homage to the Big Apple under the art direction of Eric Wrenn. Each one is colored in a photograph of a Helmut Lang advertisement taken by Iain R. Webb in 2000. New Yorkers should also prepare to spot 275 taxis decorated with Lang’s advertisements that cheekily read, “Impress your parents, wear Helmut Lang.”

Basically, Helmut Lang Editor-in-Residence Isabella Burley has continued to maintain Lang’s relevance not only by tapping buzzy guys like Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver for collaborations, but also by revisiting Lang’s archives and the brand’s history, hence the Taxi Project.

In addition, real-life taxi drivers participated in an editorial shot by Alex Lee for which they each sport the new designs, making them the coolest locals around the city. Not looking to drop $100-plus on merch? The brand will give away free items via taxi, but you’ll have to stay tuned on their social media channels (@HelmutLang) for more details.

Scroll down to see more of the project—and visit helmutlang.com to shop for the hoodies and tees.