Helen Mirren Says Men Exposed Themselves to Her Weekly in Her 20s

Helen Mirren may not have experienced sexual assault in Hollywood, but she can definitely say #MeToo.

During an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, the 72-year-old actress opened up about her past experience with harassment, revealing that during her younger years men would expose themselves to her regularly.

"When I was in between 16 and 23, 24 — men would expose themselves to me often, I would say about once a week…on the subway, on the tube, on the bus, walking down a road and it was like, ‘Ugh,'" she recounted to Geist. "It’s not like you’re gonna go, ‘Oh my god, that’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. It’s the opposite. It’s horror.”

RELATED: Helen Mirren Was Stunned to Learn That She’s Only 72 Years Old

Mirren credits the age she came to Hollywood for the reason she never experienced the same type of behavior. "[When] I came to Hollywood, I was in my 30s. I was too old. It doesn’t happen to you unless you’re very young," she explained.

Like many of her colleagues, she's a proud supporter of the Time's Up movement. "It's about time Time's Up," she said. "It's taken a long time to get here." Amen, Helen.

See her full interview when it airs Jan 21. on NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist.