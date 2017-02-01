Lessons from Helen Mirren's and Leslie Mann's Winter-Chic Looks

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Ben Gabbe/Getty
February 1, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
BY: Faith Cummings

There comes a time mid-winter when we simply cannot figure out what to wear. The temperatures are too low, slush is covering the ground, and we've honestly just run out of ideas! But lucky for us, our favorite style stars keep churning out high-fashion looks that give us inspiration for the cold months ahead.

Case in point: Helen Mirren and Leslie Mann. The two fashionable actresses showed us how to look chic during the cold-weather months at an N.Y.C. screening of The Comedian, hosted by The Cinema Society with Avion and Jergens at The Friars Club Tuesday night.

The former punctuated her classic look with a yellow collarless coat and faux fur scarf. An elegant turban covered Mirren's bob, while a black top-handle bag and pointed-toe black booties anchored her striking ensemble.

Mann, who stars in the upcoming film, opted for all-black with a strapless jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. She kept her hair, makeup, and other accouterments pared-down to let the alluring piece play centerstage.

Catch The Comedian when it hits theaters Feb. 3.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

