Helen Mirren Thinks It Was "About Bloody Time" She Got a Beauty Contract

Helen Mirren is not one to mince words. The 71-year-old Oscar-winning actress talked candidly to a Cannes Lion audience about what it was like landing a beauty contract with L'Oreal at age 69, and she made herself very clear.

"It was about bloody time," she said according to Page Six. "I thought, at last, there has been a shift [in the fashion and beauty industry]—I’m talking about age and beauty, but also diversity."

Mirren was asked to be a brand ambassador for L'Oreal in 2014, and she saw it as a step forward in beauty inclusiveness. She said that she remembered living with an acclaimed fashion photographer in the '70s who "could not get a black girl on the front of a magazine," and what a breakthrough it was when it happened. She hopes being an older beauty ambassador will create similar changes.

"And now it’s great to see older women, different genders, different religions—the whole diversity of the world we are living in," she said.

The actress was a great fit for the role, but that doesn't mean she wasn't nervous about it. But Mirren said that what insecurities she had about it, she hid.

“Well, I’m a good actress, you know. That is what it is all about, you just act your way through it," she said. "You are not the only one who is going to suffer great self-doubt and insecurity.”

Leave it to Mirren to not let self-doubt and insecurity stop great things from happening.