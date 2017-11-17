Heidi Klum Shares Sexy Photo of Herself Sunbathing in the Nude 

Jennifer Davis
Nov 16, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

When you've got it, flaunt it, right, Heidi Klum? The model and America's Got Talent judge hit the beach in California, and she shared a very sexy photo of herself sunbathing sans bikini on Instagram.

In the snap, Klum is drying off from a dip in the Pacific Ocean as she relaxes on her towel. "California Dreaming," she wrote alongside the pic. Hey, when you look this good, lying out in the nude is no big deal. 

CALIFORNIA DREAMING 🌞🌴❤️🌈😻🦋

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Growing up in Germany, Klum was used to seeing women hit the beach topless. “I tan topless because I saw my mom do that," she told People over the summer. 

Klum's beachy look is the complete opposite of what we saw her wear over Halloween. The star dressed up as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video her annual party, and it was quite the costume. It took around seven hours to complete, so it's no wonder she's spending the rest of the year in much more paired down looks. 

Heidi Klum loves to give gifts. So of course she had to send Seth Meyers a little something before her appearance on Late Night Thursday. Did you get my presents? What presents are we talking about? My underwear, you know I have a lingerie line and I sent you some men's underwear. Yeah, I. Are you not wearing them? As it turns out, no. Seth was not wearing them. He opted for this classy pair of days of the week undies instead. But don't worry, Heidi's thoughtful gift didn't go unused. I want you to know that I did get it and I gave it to somebody who looks Looks great in them. Yeah, who? My cue card guy Wally. Work those boxer briefs Wally, you deserve them more than Seth anyway. Heidi's branded line of men's undies called HK Man is apparently selling pretty well so far. And because she was the Victoria's Secret angel for well, ever. She knows a thing or two about lingerie for both guys and girls. Her advice for gentlemen about their unmentionables. She told Women's Wear Daily, I like it when there's a surprise. When they take off their pants, a woman wants to see some color, not just basic white. You heard it here first guys, Heidi Klum hates plain white boxers. Seth Myers.

