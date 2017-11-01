Heidi Klum Wins Halloween in Werewolf Costume from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Music Video

Seven hours of makeup, a series of videos detailing her transformation, and a whole lot of built-up anticipation later, Heidi Klum finally revealed her most epic Halloween costume to date.

On Tuesday evening, the supermodel showed up to her own holiday party in N.Y.C. as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video, along with a few zombies, looking completely unrecognizable. She nailed the song’s visuals with an open-faced letterman’s jacket, jeans, and loafers paired with white socks. But, of course, her makeup was the real feat.

Presley Ann/Getty

While the queen of Halloween is no stranger to prosthetics (remember her “old lady” getup from 2013, or her memorable Jessica Rabbit costume?), she totally outdid herself this year. Working with makeup studio ProRenFX, Klum completed her costume with a set of whiskers, fangs, wrinkled leather-like skin, and an unruly mane. Amber contact lenses and sharp claws only added more freight to the hair-raising look.

Happy Halloween!!!! 🖤🎃🕷💀🦇👻 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

“Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,’" Klum told People about her costume choice, before admitting she doesn't have moves like pop star. "Obviously it’s difficult because I can’t dance like Michael Jackson. I don’t think anyone can dance like Michael Jackson, but I tried my hardest."

The special effects (and the king of pop) may seem impossible to beat, but, if anyone can do it, it’s Heidi!