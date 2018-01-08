Heidi Klum Thinks the Golden Globes Red Carpet Dress Code Should've Been a Different Color

The unofficial all-black dress code of the Golden Globes was a hot topic on Sunday, with many weighing in on the slew of stars who went neutral in support of the Time's Up movement (and those who wore colorful ensembles), and Project Runway host and judge Heidi Klum, was also keen to share her thoughts.

At the InStyle & Warner Bros. after-party, InStyle caught up with Klum, who shared her thoughts about the evening's attire and why she chose to wear black herself.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"I knew from the beginning that, all women were going to wear black today to celebrate women, and to stand up for women's equality and girl power. So, I'm obviously all into that and I want to be part of it," Klum told InStyle.

"So, it wasn't a hard choice to pick black even though I would've picked red if someone would've asked me, I would've made all the women to wear red because I think it is the strongest color. For me, it's the most powerful color and it means love and all that at the same time. But I guess we'll all look good in black, right."

Despite feeling red a little more than black, she still loved the dark dress that she wore.

"I just fell in love with this dress because I liked that it's short in the front and long in the back so that it was fun at the same time," she said.

We have to agree with her there.

—With reporting by Brianna King