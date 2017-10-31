Our First Glimpse at Heidi Klum's 2017 Halloween Costume Is Here 

Isabel Jones
Oct 31, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Our first real glimpse of Heidi Klum’s sure-to-be epic Halloween costume is finally here!

After weeks of anticipation (OK, let’s be real, we’ve been wondering about her costume all year), the Halloween queen is letting us in on her holiday prep work.

The supermodel took to Instagram to document her annual transformation. She kicked off the festivities with a selfie of her and “#teamheidi”—aka five pros clad in black tees gearing up to make Halloween history alongside the Project Runway host. From the first snap, we can tell she has a pair of llama-like ears.

After the second post, however, we’re no longer placing our bets on the barnyard animal …

My, what big fangs you have, Heidi!

New chin? Hmmm …

OK, we’re officially stumped. I guess we’ll just have to wait for tonight!

Heidi Klum has been hosting her own Halloween party since 2001. Her extravagant costumes have always made headlines. This year's Party City sponsored bash is sure to be no exception. Here's a look at how Heidi has turned heads in the past. Coinage, life well spent. Present by Geico. Heidi embraced her geriatric side for her 2013 costume. After ten hours of makeup from artist Bill Corso, Heidi gave the world a sneak peak at her 2068 style. Give her some space, seven people worked on the Victoria's Secret models giant butterfly get-up in 2014. She certainly stood out with this colorful wing span. Heidi's not bad, she's just molded that way. She partnered with Prosthetic Renaissance for her 2015 look taking ten hours to mold the cartoonish proportions of femme fatale Jessica Rabbit. Project runway winner Christian Siriano designed the signature sparkling red gown. Will the real Heidi Klum please stand up? Heidi had people seeing sextuple in 2016 by surrounding herself with five clones. She only had two hours of prep this time but her clones needed nine hours of prosthetic work to create her likeness. Americans will be spending $3.4 billion on costumes this year, but we doubt anyone will be able to top what Heidi has in store for us. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico.

