Our First Glimpse at Heidi Klum's 2017 Halloween Costume Is Here 

Our first real glimpse of Heidi Klum’s sure-to-be epic Halloween costume is finally here!

After weeks of anticipation (OK, let’s be real, we’ve been wondering about her costume all year), the Halloween queen is letting us in on her holiday prep work.

The supermodel took to Instagram to document her annual transformation. She kicked off the festivities with a selfie of her and “#teamheidi”—aka five pros clad in black tees gearing up to make Halloween history alongside the Project Runway host. From the first snap, we can tell she has a pair of llama-like ears.

After the second post, however, we’re no longer placing our bets on the barnyard animal …

My, what big fangs you have, Heidi!

New chin? Hmmm …

OK, we’re officially stumped. I guess we’ll just have to wait for tonight!