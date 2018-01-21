Hedi Slimane Named New Creative Director of Céline 

Handout/Y.R. via Getty Images

Big things are happening in the fashion world.

This morning, news broke that fashion designer Hedi Slimane will be taking on a huge new role at Céline, succeeding the beloved Phoebe Philo and leading the brand into previously uncharted territory. According to WWD, the 49-year-old French tastemaker has been hired as Céline's new artistic, creative and image director, a post he'll start on February 1.

Slimane is a big name in the world of high fashion, as he was previously the designer of Dior Homme between 2000 and 2007. Then, from 2012 to 2016, he worked as the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, which he rechristened Saint Laurent.

Slimane won't just be taking the reigns of Céline's women's clothing, either. He'll also be leading the brand into the menswear, couture, and fragrance worlds.

“I have been a great admirer of his work since we collaborated on Dior Homme, which he launched to global acclaim in the 2000s," Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, said in a statement. "His arrival at Céline reinforces the great ambitions that LVMH has for this maison. Hedi will oversee all creativity for both women’s and men’s fashion, but also for leather goods, accessories and fragrances. He will leverage his global vision and unique esthetic virtuosity in further building an iconic French maison.”

Slimane's first collections for Céline will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week in September, and we honestly can't wait.