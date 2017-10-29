Harvey Weinstein Tried to Buy Rose McGowan Off and She's Not Having It

The tangled web of Harvey Weinstein revelations just keeps growing. With each passing day, more women are coming forward with horrifying accusations against the movie mogul, 65, who was fired from his own company earlier this month after facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

But the latest development in this sordid tale comes courtesy of Rose McGowan, 44, who was one of the first actresses to speak out about Weinstein’s abuse, and who has accused him of rape. And she now says he recently tried to pay her off, to the tune of $1 million. A source told the New York Times that someone close to Weinstein approached the actress, offering the sum in exchange for her signing an NDA—effectively, buying her silence.

While the actress originally made a counter offer, she came to the conclusion that she wasn’t willing to go silent—for any price.

“I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three [million],” the actress said. “But I was like—ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.”

Respect to McGowan for sending a message that you can’t buy your way out of unacceptable behavior.