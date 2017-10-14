Harvey Weinstein Was Just Expelled from the Academy

The Academy isn’t going to stand for it. Following an overwhelming onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations, Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Saturday.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy,” read the group’s official statement. “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

The Academy Board of Governors has voted to immediately expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy. pic.twitter.com/qKrJLfUix8 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) October 14, 2017

Weinstein has been under fire over the past weeks, after a number of women, including actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, came forward accusing him of sexual harassment. From there, the accusations snowballed, with such big names as Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, and Angelina Jolie stepping forward to share their own harrowing accounts; some women shared that they were actually sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Following the revelations, Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman left him, and he was fired from his namesake company. This decision by the Academy is the latest consequence for the movie mogul, and hopefully a warning to other offenders that this behavior is unacceptable.

We'd like to thank the Academy for making the right decision.