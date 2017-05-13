You Won't Believe What Harry Styles Wore Next

Harry Styles has always embraced fashion. Whether it's funky white YSL sunglasses or an almost fully unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, the boy bander-turned-solo artist enjoys experimenting with his look. On Friday, Styles delighted us all when he appeared at BBC Radio 1 in a red and white checked suit with black high-heeled Gucci loafers and slicked back hair, then later reappeared in an equally bold getup. While we discussed his first look at length yesterday, the second, less-known ensemble from later in the day warrants its own discussion. Equal parts Kill Bill and Curious George's Man in the Yellow Hat, the ensemble centered around hip-hugging yellow flared pants with track-inspired black stripes down the side. Styles complemented his brightly-colored lower half with a black shirt and black shoes.

ICYMI: The tablecloth-esque earlier style is displayed below.

Indeed, costume changes, much like singing or being ridiculously charming, come naturally to Styles. Earlier in the week for his Today show performance, Styles showed off his skills in a bubble gum pink suit.

Fans know pink is not an out of character choice for the singer. Style's album cover art features him soaking in a pink bath and during One Direction's last tour ever, Styles frequently donned a hot pink and white polka dot button up.

We can't wait to see what Harry will wear when he hits the road for his sold-out tour. If these looks are any indication of what's to come, we're in for a lot of color. Here's an artist who really lives up to his name!