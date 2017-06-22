Harry Styles Is Reportedly Single Again After Split with Tess Ward

Harry Styles is going solo once again. The "Sign of the Times" singer is reportedly back on the market after splitting with his recent flame, food blogger Tess Ward. According to The Sun, their alleged fling fizzled just two months after fans found out about the relationship when Ward decided to reconcile with her ex.

"Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer," a source told the UK-based paper. "She was in London this week and met her ex straight away—they've been inseparable since."

VIDEO: Harry Styles Reenacts Titanic on His Carpool Karaoke Ride

Styles, 23, and Ward, 27, were photographed in public for the first time in May, driving around in Styles's car in London. The pair is said to have met through his hair stylist Lou Teasdale and "bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food—and things turned romantic quickly."

RELATED: Harry Styles Is Reportedly Dating a Chef, and Instagram Has Receipts

Something tells us that the former One Direction member, who has been famously linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner in the past, will be just fine.